Elaborate bandobast in place for DKS' swearing-in at 4:05 pm

16:40

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan here, where Congress leader D K Shivakumar is scheduled to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3.



Congress flags and large banners featuring leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, and outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have been put up around Vidhana Soudha and the Lok Bhavan area.



Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, will be sworn in along with some members of the Council of Ministers at 4.05 pm on Wednesday at the Lok Bhavan premises.



He was officially elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka on May 30.



The stretch from Vidhana Soudha to Lok Bhavan has been lined with Congress flags and banners, while LED screens have been installed at multiple locations to telecast the ceremony.



Tight security arrangements have been made around the venue, with barricades erected on roads leading to Lok Bhavan in anticipation of large gatherings of supporters and party workers.



Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said meetings had been held with senior officers and protocol authorities regarding the guest list, venue and sequence of events.



"Based on these inputs, comprehensive security arrangements have been made. Since it is an indoor event with limited seating capacity, entry will be restricted to invited guests only," he told reporters.



Singh said only authorised vehicle and visitor passes would be permitted and that special arrangements had been made for VIPs and dignitaries arriving from outside the State.



"At the same time, we anticipate gatherings outside the venue, where LED screens have been installed for people to view the proceedings," he said.



The commissioner said necessary measures had been taken to ensure that the public would not face inconvenience in the area. -- PTI