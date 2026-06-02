Doors closed for TMC rebels: Bengal BJP chief

12:38

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), declaring that the party will not induct leaders from TMC, asserting that the BJP has built its strength from the grassroots and will not include "tainted" individuals.



He added that "Trinamoolisation of BJP will never happen."



Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said, "Our doors are closed for TMC. We reached the number 207 without importing anyone. The people voted against the leaders of TMC. Our political strategy this time started from the bottom. How can we include the people who are tainted in our party? Trinamoolisation of BJP will never happen."



Launching a broader attack against former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's today's protest in Kolkata, Bhattacharya said the TMC is now "against itself". He added that the people of West Bengal have rejected the party and "the game is over" for them.



"The people of West Bengal would not let Mamata Banerjee protest. TMC is not in a position to face the people by protesting on the roads," he said.



"Everyone knows what happened when the former CM went to court. Now, TMC is against TMC. Mamata Banerjee is talking about Delhi to divert attention. She can come to Delhi, go to Antarctica or the desert. She can do anything, but the people of West Bengal have rejected TMC. The game is over," Bhattacharya added.



His remarks come as Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is set to lead a protest in Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon at Rani Rashmoni Road over alleged post-poll violence against party leaders.



The protest follows reported attacks on TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee during visits to affected areas in South 24 Parganas and Hooghly. Abhishek Banerjee has alleged he was attacked with bricks, stones and eggs, sustaining an eye injury, while Kalyan Banerjee claimed he survived an "attempt to murder" near Chanditala Police Station.



Earlier on Monday, Mamata Banerjee expressed deep shock and anger over the alleged targeted violence against party MPs and condemned what she termed as "absurd and authoritarian conduct".



In a video statement, the TMC Chief has also warned that if prevented from holding protests in Kolkata, the party would take its agitation to New Delhi.



"Arrest me if you want. The TMC will hold its protest on June 2 even without police permission, microphones or a stage. If we are not allowed to protest in Kolkata, we will protest in Delhi," she said.



In response, BJP leader Rahul Sinha questioned the intent of the protest, saying that permissions for demonstrations lie with the police and alleging that the episode was politically staged.



Meanwhile, the police have arrested five people in connection with the attack on Abhishek Banerjee, with investigations underway. -- ANI