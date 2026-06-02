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Centre's 2025-26 receipts reach 99.4% of revised estimates

Tue, 02 June 2026
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The government has reported total receipts of Rs.33,85,982 crore during the financial year 2025-26, achieving 99.4 percent of the Revised Estimates (RE) for the year, according to the provisional and unaudited accounts released by the ministry of finance.

The consolidated accounts show that the Centre's receipts were driven largely by tax revenue, which stood at Rs 26.23 lakh crore net of devolution to states. 

The total expenditure during 2025-26 stood at Rs 49.05 lakh crore, accounting for 98.8 percent of the revised estimates for the year. 

Of this, 38.36 lakh crore was incurred under the revenue account and Rs 10,69,119 crore under the capital account. 

The Centre devolved Rs13.92 lakh  crore to state governments as their share of taxes during 2025-26. 

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