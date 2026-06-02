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Centre asks states to activate contingency plans to tackle El Nino threat

Tue, 02 June 2026
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The agriculture ministry on Tuesday directed central and state agencies to activate district-level contingency plans immediately after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a below-normal southwest monsoon and the possible development of El Nino during the rainy season.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who chaired a high-level meeting at Krishi Bhawan, said preparations should prioritise timely farmer advisories, availability of certified drought-tolerant and short-duration seeds, moisture conservation and scientific use of reservoir water.

He told officials the contingency plans must be implemented based on local conditions and should not remain "mere paperwork".

Chouhan asked states to prepare clear strategies for re-sowing, life-saving irrigation and alternative crops if rainfall gaps of two to four weeks occur, an official statement said.

He said the government will strengthen digital and call-centre advisories to reach farmers quickly, monitor pest and disease risks linked to weather changes, and continuously review state preparedness, with central support deployed where response is weak.

Sowing of kharif crops has begun in some areas that received early rains. The IMD has forecast that monsoon will be around 90 per cent of the long-term average and has indicated El Nino conditions could develop later in the season. The IMD expects the southwest monsoon to arrive on June 4. -- PTI

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