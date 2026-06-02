Ceasefire with US includes Lebanon: Iran FM backs Trump

10:36

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday slammed the recent violations of the ceasefire between Iran and the US in the context of the Israeli military operation in Lebanon, noting that the deal "unequivocally" covers all fronts, including Lebanon.



In a post on X, Araghchi warned that any breach in one theatre would be considered a violation of the entire agreement.



"For immediate attention: The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation," the post read.



This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have instructed the country's defence force to conduct strikes against terror targets in Beirut in response to what it has called Hezbollah's repeated violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon and attacks against Israeli cities and civilians.



The announcement was shared by the Prime Minister's Office on Monday in a post on X, and as per the PMO, the strikes will target locations in the Dahia Quarter of Beirut. -- ANI