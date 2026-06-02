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CBSE says portal fully functional after cyberattack attempt

Tue, 02 June 2026
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said its re-evaluation and verification portal remained fully functional despite being hit by multiple cyberattack attempts on the opening day of the application process. The portal, which became operational today, continued to run normally from 7 am, the board said.

In a post on X, CBSE disclosed that the platform was subjected to a large-scale denial-of-service (DoS) attack, with nearly 1.5 million requests directed at the system within just two minutes. Authorities also detected more than 100,000 attempts to gain unauthorised access to files hosted on the portal.

"While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks," the board said.

According to CBSE, the attack involved flooding the portal with 1.5 million requests in under two minutes, alongside over one lakh attempts to access files without authorisation. Despite the assault, the board said the portal continued to operate without disruption. -- Agencies

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