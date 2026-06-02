CBSE chairman, secretary shifted over marking fiasco

18:50

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Central Board of Secondary Education chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta were on Tuesday shunted out of the national educational board in the wake of alleged irregularities in the digital evaluation system for the class 12 examination process, officials said.



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) engulfed into a controversy after some class 12 students alleged that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by the board did not match their handwriting, raising concerns over possible answer-sheet mismatch in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.



The chairman and secretary of CBSE have been transferred by the government, an official said.



Concerns were raised by students and parents over the implementation of the OSM system in the CBSE board examination process. -- PTI