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CBI produces Twisha's husband, mother-in-law in court

Tue, 02 June 2026
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday produced Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, former district judge Giribala Singh, before a Bhopal court after the completion of their five-day custodial remand in connection with the alleged dowry-harassment and death case.

A CBI team arrived at the court premises with both accused, as their police remand came to an end on Monday. Reportedly, the investigating agency has not sought any further remand from the court, raising the possibility that the two may be sent to judicial custody.

The case pertains to the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, who died in Bhopal on May 12. Her family has alleged that she was subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws following her marriage to Samarth Singh in December 2025.

The CBI has been conducting an extensive investigation into the allegations. On Monday, agency officials visited the residence of Giribala Singh and recreated the crime scene as part of the probe. Investigators used a dummy body to reconstruct the sequence of events and gather evidence in the presence of both accused. -- ANI

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