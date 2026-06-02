Bye bye BJP? K Annamalai meets Shah in Delhi

16:29

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah even as speculation continues on his future in the party. Annamalai also met BJP National President Nitin Nabin and senior leader BL Santosh.



A day earlier, when asked about the various rumours circulating on social media claiming that he is planning to leave the party and start a new political party, he said, "Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days."



His remarks came amid intense discussion on social media over his next political move. Posters featuring slogans like "Our Leader, Come and Lead Us" have been put up along key roads and streets in Coimbatore ahead of Annamalai's birthday on June 4.



The high political shift comes after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations.



Following the Victory, Vijay assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai shortly after taking oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state.