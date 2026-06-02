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Boy crushed to death under pitch roller at cricket camp

Tue, 02 June 2026
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12:40
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Representational image
A case of culpable homicide has been registered against two coaches and cricket associations after a 15-year-old boy was crushed to death under a heavy pitch roller during a summer camp in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Aarav alias Viren Chaudhary, suffered fatal injuries on the morning of May 30 when he was pulling the equipment along with other children while preparing the pitch for a practice session, but got trapped under it, an official said.

According to the police, the children were carrying out the task on the instructions of the coaches, and no supervisor was present at the spot to oversee the activity.

The Barshi city police registered a case under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against two coaches and cricket associations after preliminary inquiries revealed that the children were pulling the heavy equipment without any adult supervision or safety measures in place, the official said.

Further investigation into the circumstances leading to the boy's death is underway, he added.

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Pitch roller crushes 15YO to death on cricket ground
Pitch roller crushes 15YO to death on cricket ground

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against two coaches and cricket associations after a 15-year-old boy died after being crushed by a heavy pitch roller during a summer camp in Solapur district, Maharashtra.

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