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'Blast' at private hospital in Punjab, probe on

Tue, 02 June 2026
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An "explosion" took place in the emergency ward of a private hospital in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Tuesday, shattering door glass and windowpanes.

Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police, Aditya said Kalanaur police station received information about a loud sound at Multani Hospital, located near the bus stand in Kalanaur area. No one was hurt in the incident.

Upon receiving information, the Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Station House Officer immediately reached the spot, he said.

Police founds shattered glass here, the SSP said, adding that he along with the Superintendent of Police (Detective) also examined the spot.

"Forensic teams are on the spot," he said.

"We are investigating the matter from all angles. We have vital clues and are investigating them. We will soon share the progress in the case," the SSP said.

He appealed to people to inform the police about any suspicious person or suspicious object.

In a CCTV footage, a suspicious man could be seen standing near the hospital. -- PTI

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