HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

At 22%, Haryana GST collection growth rate in May highest in country

Tue, 02 June 2026
Share:
20:47
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Haryana has secured first rank among all states in the country in terms of growth rate in state GST collections for May, recording a rise of 22 per cent year-on-year, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The national average in the state GST collections for May 2026 remained 6 per cent.

Haryana is followed by Meghalaya (19 per cent), Karnataka (17 per cent) and Gujarat (16 per cent), the state government statement said.

Haryana's net state GST (post-settlement) collection for May is Rs 4,456 crore, which is Rs 807 crore higher than collection for May of previous year (Rs 3,649 crore).

Haryana also stands first in the cumulative growth rate of state GST revenue among all states in the first two months of 2026-27, recording a growth rate of 40 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The average national growth of state GST revenue during the first two months of the current financial year is 23 per cent.

Haryana is persistently recording high growth in GST revenue, the statement said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vande Mataram in Bengal: AIMPLB seeks order's withdrawal
LIVE! Vande Mataram in Bengal: AIMPLB seeks order's withdrawal

CBSE chairman, secretary removed after OSM fiasco
CBSE chairman, secretary removed after OSM fiasco

The chairman and secretary of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have been removed from their positions following allegations of irregularities in the digital evaluation system for the class 12 examination process.

Malicious actors staged DOS attacks on re-evaluation portal: CBSE
Malicious actors staged DOS attacks on re-evaluation portal: CBSE

The CBSE reported that its re-evaluation portal faced a series of cyberattacks, including a denial-of-service attack, while students accessed the platform for verification and re-evaluation of answer books.

3 madrasas sealed in Ghaziabad after teenager's murder
3 madrasas sealed in Ghaziabad after teenager's murder

Authorities in Ghaziabad intensified verification drives and sealed three unrecognised madrasas in the Khoda area following the murder of a 17-year-old boy. The incident has led to heightened security measures and a tense atmosphere in...

Annamalai meets Amit Shah amid party exit rumours
Annamalai meets Amit Shah amid party exit rumours

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid speculation about his departure from the party and potential launch of a new political outfit.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO