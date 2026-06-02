At 22%, Haryana GST collection growth rate in May highest in country

20:47

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Haryana has secured first rank among all states in the country in terms of growth rate in state GST collections for May, recording a rise of 22 per cent year-on-year, an official statement said on Tuesday.



The national average in the state GST collections for May 2026 remained 6 per cent.



Haryana is followed by Meghalaya (19 per cent), Karnataka (17 per cent) and Gujarat (16 per cent), the state government statement said.



Haryana's net state GST (post-settlement) collection for May is Rs 4,456 crore, which is Rs 807 crore higher than collection for May of previous year (Rs 3,649 crore).



Haryana also stands first in the cumulative growth rate of state GST revenue among all states in the first two months of 2026-27, recording a growth rate of 40 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous financial year.



The average national growth of state GST revenue during the first two months of the current financial year is 23 per cent.



Haryana is persistently recording high growth in GST revenue, the statement said. -- PTI