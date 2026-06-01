HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Why Taapsee Pannu tortured herself

Mon, 01 June 2026
Share:
16:14
image
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu urged women not to torture themselves to meet unrealistic beauty standards as she recalled her struggle to get a flat midriff.

The actor shared a note on her Instagram story on Sunday and said she kept torturing herself in an attempt to get rid of lower belly fat.

"I remember I had this obsession because while growing up, I was extremely fit, but I never understood why the lower belly fat always stayed. I worked out intensely almost to an extent that I overpushed myself, and rightly said, when you overpush yourself, it rings an alarm in your brain that your body needs protection," she wrote.

"So instead of actually losing water retention, the body starts retaining it and then that lower belly fat, which might actually not just be fat, it's also water retention, it stays, and it increases by overworking out, which I really believe people should not do," she added.

Pannu said it is healthy to have some belly bulge and requested women not to go hard on themselves. She credited her nutritionist for explanation. "It cannot look like any other girl, so you need to accept this. I accepted it very late after really torturing myself, and then I realised that there are some days it happens and there are some days it doesn't happen," she said.

"My nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal explained it to me how it's actually important to have that little bit of fat, a little bit of water retention under the belly because that's where your reproductive organs are, and they need protection, and by virtue of being a woman, you need that protection...It's healthy for you. So just to get those picture-perfect Instagram pictures, please don't torture yourself. It's supposed to be healthy to have that little bit of bulge and have that fat there. Please don't torture yourself," she added. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex falls over 500 points as Iran war refuses to end
LIVE! Sensex falls over 500 points as Iran war refuses to end

Mamata expels two MLAs for anti-party activities
Mamata expels two MLAs for anti-party activities

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has expelled two of its Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities.

Twisha Sharma death: CBI recreate crime scene using dummies
Twisha Sharma death: CBI recreate crime scene using dummies

The CBI recreated the crime scene related to the death of former model-actor Twisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide at her marital home. The agency used dummies and involved the husband and mother-in-law in the recreation to...

Cockroach Party founder to protest against edu min in Delhi
Cockroach Party founder to protest against edu min in Delhi

The Cockroach Janta Party founder, Abhijeet Dipke, plans to return to India to launch a peaceful protest seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.

BJP gives ticket to Supriya Sule's daughter's future in-law
BJP gives ticket to Supriya Sule's daughter's future in-law

BJP candidate Arun Lakhani, contesting the Maharashtra legislative council elections, addresses the unique situation of his son's marriage to Supriya Sule's daughter, emphasising the separation of politics and family ties.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO