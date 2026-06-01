West Bengal cabinet expansion today, 35 MLAs to take oath

09:00

West Bengal's first BJP-helmed cabinet will undergo an expansion on Monday, with 35 MLAs set to take oath as ministers, CM Suvendu Adhikari said.



Governor RN Ravi will administer the oath at 11 am at the Lok Bhavan here, the chief minister said.



"Tomorrow, a full-fledged Council of Ministers of the nationalist government elected by the people of West Bengal will be constituted," Adhikari said in a social media post on Sunday evening.



"As part of the cabinet expansion, 35 ministers of the Government of West Bengal will take oath at Lok Bhavan at 11 am. Hon'ble Governor Shri RN Ravi will administer the oath of office to them at Lok Bhavan," he added.



The oath-taking ceremony will be held three weeks after Adhikari was sworn in as the chief minister on May 9 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP's central leadership and CMs of NDA-ruled states.