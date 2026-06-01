We don't trust Pakistan: Israel

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US veep JD Vance with Pak PM Sharif

Expressing deep scepticism towards Islamabad, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Monday stated that Israel does not trust Pakistan, citing its "terrible anti-Semitic statements."



Speaking on the sidelines of the Greater West Asia Forum, India (GWAFI) in the national capital, Ambassador Azar also addressed the ongoing tensions with Hezbollah, the broader West Asia conflict, and India's pivotal role in regional stability.



Reacting to Pakistan's rejection of the Abraham Accords, the Israeli envoy emphasised that joining the peace initiative requires a fundamental shift in mindset.



"The issue of Abraham Accords derived from the clear view that comes from President Trump that Israel is a force for stability, wants peace and prosperity in the region, can be part of the Abraham Accords. We are not rushing into anything, and we don't trust Pakistan, which is making these terrible anti-Semitic statements against the State of Israel," Azar told ANI.



He further noted that Israel's historical and religious ties to the land are documented across scriptures. "I think it will take a long time for them to recognise the rights of our indigenous people to the land of Israel, because Israel is part of this territory, not only according to our writings but also according to Islamic writings. And anyone who isn't willing to recognize this doesn't have much hope of joining the Abraham Accords," he added.



Detailing the volatile situation on Israel's northern border, the Ambassador revealed that Hezbollah launched an unprovoked attack on March 2, violating the existing understanding.



"There is a very imminent threat coming from Hezbollah; they fired more than 1,000 rockets since the ceasefire was called and killed more than 12 Israeli civilians and soldiers," Azar stated, adding that Israeli forces are currently "taking the high ground" to better counter the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) threat. -- ANI