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Trump casts doubt on Vance's potential to...

Mon, 01 June 2026
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US President Donald Trump has harboured private reservations regarding whether Vice President JD Vance possesses the capability to assume the future leadership of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) political movement, according to a report by The New York Times.

Citing conversations with aides and allies, the report said Trump has repeatedly raised doubts about Vance's political future, even as he continues to involve him in major decisions and position him as a leading contender for the Republican nomination in 2028.

The report painted a picture of a complicated relationship, with Trump reportedly praising Vance's loyalty while also openly criticising and mocking him over policy decisions, personal habits, and political performance.

According to the NYT, Trump has frequently asked those around him a recurring question: "Does JD Vance have what it takes to go all the way?" The report said the president often answers the question himself, admitting he is not entirely convinced.

The US President has reportedly been conducting informal straw polls among political allies, questioning whether they would prefer the Vice President or US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to eventually pilot the Republican Party. These private comparisons have further escalated speculation surrounding the ultimate succession plan for Trump's political movement.

Furthermore, the report said Trump has repeatedly argued that Vance would not have won his Ohio Senate race without his endorsement. He has also questioned whether Vance possesses the political strength needed to carry MAGA into the post-Trump era.

The New York Times further noted that the President has targeted his second-in-command with widespread criticism on multiple fronts. This includes Vance's initial resistance to deploying military action against Iran, alongside a failed diplomatic mission to Pakistan led by the Vice President that was unable to meet its intended goals.

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