Tiffany Trump, husband arrive in Jaisalmer

12:10

US President Donald Trump's younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, arrived at the world-famous tourist destination of Jaisalmer on Sunday via a private aircraft, accompanied by her husband, Michael Boulos.



Upon their arrival at the Jaisalmer civil airport, they were accorded a welcome steeped in Rajasthani culture and tradition.



District Collector Anupama Jorwal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Shivhare, along with other officials from the police, administration, and tourism departments, received the couple.



US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, was also present at the airport.