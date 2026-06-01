Shopkeeper shot dead in Punjab's Ferozepur

17:51

A shopkeeper was shot dead on Monday by two unidentified attackers in Makhu town in the border district of Ferozepur, Punjab, the police said.



The deceased was identified as Gurcharan Singh Gaba, owner of a general store in the main market of Makhu.



Two assailants arrived on a motorcycle arrived at the market and opened fire towards Gurcharan. The assailants allegedly fired multiple rounds before fleeing from the spot.



The sudden attack sparked panic among shopkeepers and customers in the busy market area.



Local residents immediately rushed injured Gurcharan to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, despite efforts to save him, doctors declared him dead shortly after his arrival.



Following the incident, senior police officials reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police teams have begun examining CCTV footage from the area and are collecting evidence to ascertain the motive behind the murder.



Police officials said that further investigations are in progress. -- PTI