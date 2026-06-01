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Sensex falls over 500 points as Iran war refuses to end

Mon, 01 June 2026
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Domestic equity markets ended lower on Monday as fresh geopolitical tensions in West Asia weighed on investor sentiment, triggering broad-based selling across sectors.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed at 23,382.60, down 165.15 points or 0.70 per cent, while the BSE Sensex settled at 74,267.34, falling 508.40 points or 0.68 per cent.

Market experts said recent US strikes and escalating cross-border hostilities concerning Israel and Lebanon have increased geopolitical uncertainty, leading investors to adopt a risk-off approach.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said, "Recent US strikes and the escalation in cross-border hostilities between Israel and Lebanon have exerted selling pressure on equity markets, reflecting heightened geopolitical uncertainty and a shift towards risk-off sentiment."

However, he noted that as the conflict has entered its fourth month, market participants are increasingly expecting some form of diplomatic progress in the near future. -- ANI

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