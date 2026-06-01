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Only commas, full stops remain in US trade deal: Goyal

Mon, 01 June 2026
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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India and the US have finalised most elements of the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, and negotiations are now focused on a few minor issues, "commas and full stops".

He said that the US team is here to hold talks on finalising the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

The talks will take place here from June 2-4.

On February 3, both sides announced the framework for the first phase of the BTA.

"...mostly everything is finalised. As you know, US Ambassador George said that 99 per cent of the things have been finalised. Discussions are going on about small issues, commas and full stops.

"While finalising, how will the legal changes that have taken place in the US be reflected in the final agreement, and what kind of changes will be made accordingly. After finalising that, I am fully confident that, with the US, we will conclude the first tranche of the BTA as soon as possible, sign it and start further discussions on how to have a more comprehensive BTA," he told reporters here. 

The US team will be led by its chief negotiator Brendan Lynch. India's chief negotiator Darpan Jain is an additional secretary in the Department of Commerce.

The two sides are "proposed to finalise the details of the interim agreement and take forward the negotiations under the broader BTA on multiple areas, such as market access, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, and economic security alignment", the commerce ministry has said. -- PTI

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