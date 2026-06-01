NEET paper leak: Delhi court sends 3 accused to 14 days' judicial custody

16:47

A Delhi court on Monday sent three accused accused in the NEET paper leak case -- a physics translator empanelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Latur-based paediatrician and a physics tutor -- to 14 days' judicial custody.



Special judge Ajay Gupta allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea seeking judicial custody of physics translator Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, paediatrician Dr Manoj Shirure and physics teacher Tejas Harshadkumar Shah.



Hawaldar's CBI custody was extended by two days on Saturday, while Shirure and Shah were sent to five days of custodial interrogation on May 27.



CBI alleged that Hawaldar, in conspiracy with other accused persons, without authorisation kept and distributed the NEET-UG examination paper for money.



It alleged that Manoj Shirure played a "key role" in facilitating three students, including the son of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, who runs the Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC) in Maharashtra's Latur, in getting Chemistry questions from NEET paper setter P V Kulkarni.



The agency had already arrested Montegaonkar and Kulkarni, the alleged kingpin, in the case.



Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a Physics teacher at Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), a Pune-based coaching centre, was also arrested for his involvement in the case. -- PTI