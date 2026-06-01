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Manipur: Naga apex body cancels release of 14 Kukis

Mon, 01 June 2026
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The apex body of Naga tribes in Manipur on Monday cancelled the scheduled release of 14 Kuki civilians following disagreements with certain youth leaders and stakeholders of the tribal community.

In a statement, the United Naga Council said, "Considering the prevailing sentiments of the Naga public, the proposed release of the 14 Kuki detainees, earlier scheduled at 2 pm on June 1, hereby stands cancelled.

The 14 Kuki civilians were detained and taken hostage on May 13 and were scheduled to be released on Monday afternoon before being taken to Kangpokpi district for a reception programme.

The decision to facilitate their release triggered resentment among some Naga youth groups and civil society organisations, which alleged that the move had been taken without adequate consultation with stakeholders in the Naga-majority district, officials said.

Multiple meetings were held among the Naga civil society organisations and student bodies at Senapati for hours, where it was pointed out that the fate of six Naga civilians abducted by Kuki armed groups remains unknown, officials added.

The Naga groups pointed out that the whereabouts and condition of the six youths held hostage must be first revealed by Kuki armed groups before finalising the release of the Kuki hostages. -- PTI

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