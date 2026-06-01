Iran suspends talks with US over Israel's Lebanon strike

22:28

File image

Iran reportedly suspended its talks with the United States, citing Israel's continued military actions in Lebanon, a CNN report said quoting Tasnim news agency on Monday.



The report quoted sources as saying that Tehran had decided to halt "talks and exchanges of texts through mediators" because Israel's attacks on Lebanon were continuing despite Lebanon being among the conditions linked to a ceasefire arrangement.



The report said Iran is demanding an immediate end to Israel's military operations in both Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory. It added that Tehran has ruled out any further negotiations until its demands, along with those of the regional groups it supports, are met.