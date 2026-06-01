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IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts in Keralam amid rain forecast

Mon, 01 June 2026
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The India meteorological department on Monday issued a yellow alert for nine districts in Keralam, warning of heavy rainfall in parts of the state over the coming days.

According to the IMD forecast, a yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts.

The ongoing weather activity is expected to affect multiple regions, with localised heavy showers, thundersqualls, and heatwave conditions in certain areas.

Earlier, the IMD said the Northern Limit of Monsoon currently stretches from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal. Conditions are favourable for its further advance into Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and additional regions of the Bay of Bengal over the next few days.

South India is likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds, with Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu experiencing wind speeds of 40-50 kmph. Kerala and Lakshadweep may see isolated heavy rainfall, while coastal Andhra Pradesh could face thundersqualls gusting up to 70 kmph, the weather department said.

Meanwhile, in Northeast India, light to moderate rainfall will continue, with isolated heavy showers predicted in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh during the coming week. -- ANI

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