How many Gauravs are there in India?

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"Gauraav believed that if he immolated himself, perhaps the officials' eyes would open, and other people might get justice in a timely manner. Upon news of the self-immolation, panic broke out at the district headquarters. Police arrived at the scene and counseled Gauraav.





"Departmental officials assured prompt payment, but the money still hasn't come through. Gauraav broke down in tears while recounting his ordeal. This isn't just the story of one Gauraav--due to the officers' high-handedness, who knows how many people we've seen weeping outside the thresholds of government offices."

Journalist Alok Kumar shares this heartbreaking post on X:"This is Gauraav Tripathi. Four years ago, he had handed out 500 lunch packets to officers during a program at the Vikas Bhavan in Kanpur Dehat. But the payment is yet to be made. The officers enjoyed lunch, then dinner, then breakfast--but Gauraav still hasn't received his money for the lunch packets. Gauraav grew weary and exhausted from chasing after the officers, and finally, yesterday, he decided to set himself on fire at Vikas Bhavan.