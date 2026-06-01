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Hard work, not sycophancy: Rahul to Congress district presidents

Mon, 01 June 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday told district presidents of the party that advancement within the organisation would come through sacrifice, hard work and public engagement rather than sycophancy, as he called for reconnecting with people at the grassroots level, party sources said.

Gandhi was addressing the concluding session of a 10-day training camp for Congress district presidents from Rajasthan and Delhi in Pushkar. He said party workers must remain connected to public issues and stand with the poor and marginalised whenever injustice occurs.

He spent over five hours at the camp and held interactive sessions on organisational strengthening, teamwork, ideology and public outreach, the sources said.

Gandhi urged district presidents not to confine themselves to organisational structures but to establish direct contact with citizens.

Rebuilding public trust was essential for strengthening the Congress and expanding its support base, he said.

Gandhi said growth within the Congress should be based on commitment and service rather than personal loyalty to senior leaders.

He also asked party leaders to focus on issue-based politics and actively engage with people to counter what he described as the BJP's narrative. -- PTI

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