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GST collections grow 3.2 pc in May to Rs 1.94 lakh cr

Mon, 01 June 2026
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Gross GST collections rose 3.2 per cent to over Rs 1.94 lakh crore in May on higher supplies of goods and services, as well as collection from imports, government data showed on Monday.

Gross GST collection was Rs 1.88 lakh crore in May 2025.

Gross Central GST (CGST) collection from domestic transactions during the reported month stood at Rs 37,397 crore, State GST (SGST) at Rs 45,143 crore and Integrated GST (IGST) at Rs 51,990 crore.

Taxable supplies of goods grew 26.9 per cent during the reported period, reflecting higher domestic demand, while the same for the services sector grew 22.2 per cent, demonstrating structural resilience in domestic consumption.

IGST collection from imports rose 19.1 per cent during May to Rs 59,654 crore, signalling expansion in industrial capacity. -- PTI

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