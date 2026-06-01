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First female principal of St Stephen's college takes charge

Mon, 01 June 2026
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Despite objections from the Delhi University (DU), St Stephen's College has proceeded with the appointment of its 14th principal, with Susan Elias taking charge as the principal of the college on Monday, according to sources.

Elias's appointment was announced in a notification on May 12, after which DU wrote to the college, asking it not to proceed with the appointment, claiming violation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

The university also wrote to the UGC seeking intervention.

An official on the condition of anonymity said, "The former principal, John Varghese, wrote a kind of parting email to everyone on Sunday. There is no confirmation yet on whether he will stay in the college as faculty or not."

In the latest dispute, the college also wrote to the college, objecting to proposals of absorbing Varghese as a faculty of the English department. -- PTI

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