Fire in education ministry office 'very fishy': Cong

12:57

The Congress on Monday expressed concern over the fire that broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office in central Delhi, and said the development is "very fishy".



A fire broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office located in the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) campus in central Delhi's ITO area, an official said.



No casualties have been reported.



Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the news of a fire in the Education Ministry's offices is very concerning.



"It is also very fishy," Ramesh said on X.



The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze around 9.37 am and rushed eight firefighting vehicles to the spot.The blaze has been brought under control.



The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, officials said. PTI