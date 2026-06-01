Factory output grows at slower pace of 4.9% in April

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"Driven by strong growth of 6.2 percent in manufacturing sector, Index of Industrial Production (IIP) records 4.9 percent growth in April 2026," the ministry of statistics & programme implementation said in a statement.



The growth rates of the four sectors -- mining & quarrying, manufacturing, electricity & gas supply, water supply, sewerage and waste Management -- for April 2026 stood at (-) 5.1 percent, 6.2 percent, 4.9 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively, it said.



The quick estimate of IIP stands at 118.9 against 113.1 in April 2025.



The MoSPI has revised the base year of the IIP from 2011-12 to 2022-23.





The revised basket consists of 1,042 products mapped to 463 item groups, including 120 new item groups. -- PTI

India's industrial production expanded at a slower pace of 4.9 percent in April due to tepid growth in the energy sector amid the West Asia crisis, according to official data released on Monday.This is the first data released after the revision of the base year to 2022-23 and the rejigging of the index constituents.The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 5.7 percent in April 2025.The growth rate was 3.2 percent in March 2026.