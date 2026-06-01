Delhi's Jan-May average AQI lowest in 8 years barring 2020: CAQM

16:58

Delhi recorded its cleanest air for the January-May period in eight years, excluding the Covid-affected year of 2020, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) improving to 211 this year, according to data shared by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday.



In a post on X, the CAQM said the average AQI reading during the first five months of 2026 stood at 211, compared with 214 during the corresponding period in 2025, 231 in 2024, 213 in 2023, 238 in 2022, 235 in 2021, 237 in 2019 and 243 in 2018. The AQI had dropped to 181 in 2020 amid the Covid-19 lockdowns.



The commission also said Delhi's average AQI during May this year was the second-lowest recorded in the last eight years, excluding 2020 and 2021. -- PTI