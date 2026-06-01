Delhi building collapse: 71-year-old owner arrested, probe underway

22:54

The owner of the building that collapsed in Delhi's Mehrauli, leaving six people dead, was arrested on Monday, officials said.



According to officials, the accused has been identified as Karamveer, son of Mangal Singh, aged 71 years.



The building that collapsed was located in Gali No 5, Western Marg, Said-ul-Azaib, near Saket Metro Station. Six people have lost their lives, and seven others sustained injuries in the incident.



Earlier, the rescue teams on Sunday found "no signs of survivors or live victims" under the debris of the Mehrauli five-storey building, despite utilising advanced mechanical equipment and sniffer dogs, officials said.



Speaking with the media, Suneel Kumar Singh, Commandant, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said that the work to remove debris is underway. He said that no trace of a living person was found in the debris, neither through sniffer dogs nor through other equipment. -- ANI