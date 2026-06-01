HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi: 17-year-old shot outside restaurant succumbs to injuries; 2 arrested

Mon, 01 June 2026
Share:
20:06
image
A 17-year-old boy who was shot outside a restaurant in Delhi's Amar Colony succumbed to his injuries, the Delhi police said on Monday, while two accused have been arrested and one minor detained in connection with the case.

According to the police, accused Yash Bidhuri, a resident of Tughlakabad, and Jai Kumar have been arrested in the matter. 

One minor has also been detained.

The police also denied rumours circulating regarding the accused Yash Bidhuri's alleged relation to sitting MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

"There is a rumour that the arrested accused is the grandson of sitting MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. Arrested accused Yash is not a relative of Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, nor his grandson," the police said.

Reacting to the incident, the deceased teenager's father, Sunil Kumaar, alleged negligence by the administration and demanded justice for his son.

"I had one son. He was shot for no reason. I want to tell the administration that what happened to my son can also happen to yours," Sunil Kumar told ANI.

Alleging a lack of support from authorities, he said, "The administration is not helping us with anything. They are receiving support because of being underage or being rich."

Further investigation into the firing incident is underway. -- ANI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manipur: Naga apex body cancels release of 14 Kukis
LIVE! Manipur: Naga apex body cancels release of 14 Kukis

Cockroach Janta Party founder to lead stir against Pradhan
Cockroach Janta Party founder to lead stir against Pradhan

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke plans to return to India to launch a peaceful protest seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.

Plea in SC seeks seat-wise Bengal voter deletion list
Plea in SC seeks seat-wise Bengal voter deletion list

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a detailed constituency-wise disclosure of disenfranchisement caused by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Amid new party buzz, Annamalai heads to Delhi for BJP talks
Amid new party buzz, Annamalai heads to Delhi for BJP talks

Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai left for Delhi from Chennai on Monday amid growing speculation on social media over his political future and reports suggesting he may be planning to launch a new political...

SC rejects plea for NEET-UG 2026 CBT re-test in CBT mode
SC rejects plea for NEET-UG 2026 CBT re-test in CBT mode

The Supreme Court has refused a plea seeking the NEET-UG 2026 re-test to be conducted in computer-based test mode, citing the National Testing Agency's existing challenges. The court has scheduled the hearing for July 27.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO