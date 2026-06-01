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Daughter files missing complaint, mom found dead in same house

Mon, 01 June 2026
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A 74-year-old woman's decomposing body was found in the bathroom of her second floor house in the DLF Phase 2 area in Delhi, police said on Monday.

The deceased, Rita Bakshi, reportedly lived in the house with her daughter, Rajni Bakshi, they said.

On May 28, Rajni filed a missing person complaint at the DLF Phase 2 Police Station, claiming her mother had been missing since May 25.

Following the complaint, police visited the home twice but found no information about the woman.

On the evening of May 30, neighbours reported to police a foul smell emanating from the house.

A team was rushed and Rita Bakshi's body in a state of decomposition was found in the bathroom.

The police suspect that the elderly woman slipped and fell in the bathroom, injured her head and died.

"The body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem. The case is being thoroughly investigated," a senior officer said.

Why Rajni filed a missing person complaint when she lived with her mother is also under investigation, the officer added. PTI

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