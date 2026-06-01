CM congratulates Bihar boy Shubham Kumar who topped JEE (Advanced)

14:47

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary congratulated Shubham Kumar, a native of the state, for securing the top rank in JEE (Advanced) 2026, the results of which were declared on Monday.



Kumar, from the IIT Delhi zone, secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the Common Rank List (CRL) with 330 marks out of 360.



More than 56,000 candidates qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2026. A total of 1,79,694 candidates appeared in both papers of the examination conducted on May 17.



Arohi Deshpande, also from the IIT Delhi zone, emerged as the highest-ranked female candidate with an All India Rank (CRL) of 77. She scored 280 out of 360 marks.



"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the talented student Shubham Kumar, who secured All India Rank-1 in JEE Advanced 2026 and brought glory to Bihar across the nation. Your tireless hard work, discipline, dedication, and exceptional talent have inspired millions of youth. May this historic achievement become the foundation for new heights in your bright future", wrote the Bihar CM in a post on X.



Janata Dal (United) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha also congratulated Shubham on the achievement.



"Achieving All India Rank 1 in JEE Advanced 2026 by Shubham Kumar from Gaya is a matter of immense pride and joy for Bihar. This achievement is the result of his talent, hard work, discipline and unwavering determination," Jha said in a post on X.



Kumar's father runs a hardware business in Gaya district. After completing Class 10, Kumar moved to Kota in Rajasthan to prepare for the engineering entrance examination. PTI