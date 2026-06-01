HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CM congratulates Bihar boy Shubham Kumar who topped JEE (Advanced)

Mon, 01 June 2026
Share:
14:47
image
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary congratulated Shubham Kumar, a native of the state, for securing the top rank in JEE (Advanced) 2026, the results of which were declared on Monday.

Kumar, from the IIT Delhi zone, secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the Common Rank List (CRL) with 330 marks out of 360.

More than 56,000 candidates qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2026. A total of 1,79,694 candidates appeared in both papers of the examination conducted on May 17.

Arohi Deshpande, also from the IIT Delhi zone, emerged as the highest-ranked female candidate with an All India Rank (CRL) of 77. She scored 280 out of 360 marks.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the talented student Shubham Kumar, who secured All India Rank-1 in JEE Advanced 2026 and brought glory to Bihar across the nation. Your tireless hard work, discipline, dedication, and exceptional talent have inspired millions of youth. May this historic achievement become the foundation for new heights in your bright future", wrote the Bihar CM in a post on X.

Janata Dal (United) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha also congratulated Shubham on the achievement.

"Achieving All India Rank 1 in JEE Advanced 2026 by Shubham Kumar from Gaya is a matter of immense pride and joy for Bihar. This achievement is the result of his talent, hard work, discipline and unwavering determination," Jha said in a post on X.

Kumar's father runs a hardware business in Gaya district. After completing Class 10, Kumar moved to Kota in Rajasthan to prepare for the engineering entrance examination. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CBI recreates Twisha Sharma crime scene using dummies
LIVE! CBI recreates Twisha Sharma crime scene using dummies

Cockroach Party founder to protest against edu min in Delhi
Cockroach Party founder to protest against edu min in Delhi

The Cockroach Janta Party founder, Abhijeet Dipke, plans to return to India to launch a peaceful protest seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.

No fire at education ministry, clarifies govt
No fire at education ministry, clarifies govt

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) had stated that the fire had broken out in the ministry of education office located in the SPA campus, but the government clarified it wasn't so.

No RCB Victory Parade In Bengaluru
No RCB Victory Parade In Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru cancelled their victory parade in Bengaluru following their IPL title win to avoid a repeat of last year's deadly stampede and due to police restrictions.

US strikes Iranian radar, drone sites; Kuwait intercepts missiles
US strikes Iranian radar, drone sites; Kuwait intercepts missiles

The strike came amid the peace deal talks between two countries and a fragile ceasefire.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO