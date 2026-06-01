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CBI arrests Reliance Communications ex-MD in bank loan fraud case

Mon, 01 June 2026
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, a former Group managing director of the Reliance Communications group, in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud case involving the company.

According to investigators, Jhunjhunwala controlled key functions of the Reliance Communications group, including corporate finance, banking operations and utilisation of funds. He allegedly coordinated with senior bank officials to secure loans and advances for the company and played a crucial role in obtaining credit from multiple lenders.

The CBI alleged that loan funds received from banks were managed and utilised by other officials of the RCom group based on Jhunjhunwala's directions. The agency claims that the funds were misutilised, resulting in wrongful losses to banks.

Investigators further alleged that Jhunjhunwala acted on instructions from the promoters and directors of Reliance Communications group companies. As the loans were allegedly not repaid, the accounts eventually turned into non-performing assets (NPAs), causing significant losses to the lending institutions.

The investigation into the alleged irregularities is continuing. -- ANI

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