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BSE Sensex top losers today

Mon, 01 June 2026
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Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty fell for the fourth straight session on Monday due to selling in FMCG, financial and auto shares amid elevated crude oil prices and fresh turmoil in West Asia.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 508.40 points, or 0.68 percent, to settle at 74,267.34. 

During the day, it hit a high of 75,367.93 and a low of 74,203.68, gyrating 1,164.25 points.

Falling for the fourth consecutive day, the 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 165.15 points, or 0.70 percent, to end at 23,382.60.

Among 30 Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.

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