BJP guns for Sibal over 'ashamed to live in India' remark

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Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal/File image

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday hit out at Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal over his remarks criticising the ruling party, accusing him of "hating India" and alleging that he remained silent on incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal in 2021.



The attack came in response to Sibal's remarks on Sunday that he was ashamed that he was living in a country where the party in power would use any means to destroy the foundations of democracy, while referring to the attack on Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.



In a video statement, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the senior advocate earned "crores of rupees" by practising in the country's Supreme Court and yet claimed to be ashamed of living in India.



"Kapil Sibal says that he is ashamed to live in India. The question is, when post-poll violence happened in 2021 and more than 300 BJP workers and Congress workers were allegedly killed, Kapil Sibal never opened his mouth. The same Kapil Sibal kept quiet even during cases such as RG Kar and Sandeshkhali," he said.



Poonawalla said political differences with the government are acceptable but questioned a "tendency" among some opposition leaders to attack the country because of their opposition to the BJP.



"Opposing the BJP is one thing, but why oppose India? You can have political differences, but why hate India?" Poonawalla said.



He also referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's past remarks and alleged that some opposition leaders routinely questioned India's democratic institutions, judiciary and security forces. -- PTI