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Bengaluru chooses DKS swearing-in over RCB victory parade

Mon, 01 June 2026
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The passionate fans will not be able to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title defence with the team after the franchise decided against holding a victory parade in the city in order to avoid the crowd frenzy, which led to last year's deadly stampede.

The Royal Challengers lifted their second consecutive IPL title, beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets here on Sunday.

The RCB took such a decision also keeping in mind the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The function is scheduled to be held at Lok Bhavan at 4.10 pm and the Governor's residence is in close proximity to Chinnaswamy Stadium. The political function is expected to attract a massive crowd from across the state.

The ceremony, which is to be attended by several dignitaries, will also require considerable deployment of police personnel, and it will be tough for the state police department to spare men for another high-voltage function.

In that context, the RCB management felt that it was better to adhere to the police notification, prohibiting public celebrations on city streets.

On June 4, 2025, 11 fans were killed near Chinnaswamy Stadium as RCB hastily arranged a victory parade following their maiden title win, and clearly no one wanted a repeat of that this year.

That tragic chain of events had invoked huge public outrage and the intervention of state government and judicial powers, including the High Court.

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