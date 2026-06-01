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Annamalai heads for Delhi amid reports of quitting BJP

Mon, 01 June 2026
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Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai left for Delhi from Chennai on Monday amid growing speculation on social media over his political future and reports suggesting he may be planning to launch a new political platform.

A short while ago, Annamalai arrived at Chennai airport to board a flight to the national capital.

Notably, the vehicle in which he arrived at the airport did not display a BJP flag, drawing attention amid the ongoing rumours.

When asked about the various rumours circulating on social media claiming that he is planning to leave the party and start a new political party, he said, "Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days."

His remarks come amid intense discussion on social media over his next political move.

Posters featuring slogans like "Our Leader, Come and Lead Us" have been put up along key roads and streets in the city ahead of Annamalai's birthday on June 4.

This comes just after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations. -- ANI

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