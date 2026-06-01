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Ami... 35 Bengal ministers take oath at Lok Bhawan

Mon, 01 June 2026
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The West Bengal cabinet expanded as 35 new ministers took oath at the Lok Bhawan in Kolkata on Monday.

Governor R N Ravi administered the oath, bringing the total strength of the Council of Ministers to 41 under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administration. The expansion marks a significant reshuffle as the state government moves to strengthen its administrative team and governance across various departments.

MLAs Dipak Barman, Arjun Singh, Shankar Ghosh, Gauri Shankar Ghosh, Tapash Roy, Manoj Kumar Oraon, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Ajoy Poddar, Swapan Dasgupta, Dr. Sharadwat Mukherjee and Kalyan Chakraborti were among those sowrn in as new ministers.

The ceremony at Lok Bhawan reflects the growing responsibilities and portfolios being distributed among the new ministers.

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