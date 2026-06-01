After attacks on TMC MPs, Uddhav Sena seeks President's rule in Bengal

18:57

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee being roughed up by unidentified people during his visit to Sonarpur in West Bengal./ANI Photo

Slamming the Suvendu Adhikari-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in West Bengal over the alleged attacks on Trinamool Congress MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday demanded imposition of president's rule in the eastern state.



An editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana titled 'Impose President's Rule in Bengal' said the attack on the two MPs is not only a setback to the prestige of West Bengal but also to the country.



The BJP won 208 seats in the West Bengal assembly polls, counting for which took place on May 4, decimating the Mamata Banerjee-led 15-year old Trinamool Congress government.



On Saturday, Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee was pelted with stones and eggs by an irate mob in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district. Kalyan Banerjee claimed he suffered head injuries after being mobbed in front of a police station he visited in Hooghly district on Sunday.



The BJP government in West Bengal has given complete amnesty to the goons and it wants to kill public representatives of the opposition party, the Saamana editorial alleged.



Since CM Adhikari and West Bengal Governor N Ravi have not opened their mouths over the attack, this means these "murderous" attacks were BJP sponsored, the editorial further claimed. -- PTI