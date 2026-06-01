72-yo-man duped of Rs 1.47 cr in 28-day digital arrest scam

16:00

A shocking case of cyber fraud has come to light from Gujarat, where a 72-year-old man was recently duped of a staggering Rs 1.47 crore in what authorities are calling a "digital arrest" scam, triggering widespread concern among law enforcement agencies, highlighting the growing sophistication of cyber criminals and their ability to psychologically manipulate victims.



Home Ministry's cyber security wing pointed out the case of the elderly victim targeted by fraudsters, who impersonated themselves as officials from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



Using video calls and fabricated documents, officials in the cyber wing said, the scammers created an "elaborate narrative accusing the victim of being involved in serious illegal activities."



"The fraudsters claimed that the man's digital credentials had been compromised and linked to criminal operations. To intensify the pressure, they allegedly placed him under what they described as "digital surveillance" or "digital arrest," restricting his communication with others and constantly monitoring his actions," said the officials.



As per the officials, the "victim was subjected to sustained psychological pressure for nearly 28 days."



"During this period, the elderly man was instructed not to inform family members or seek outside help, as doing so would allegedly worsen his legal situation. The scammers used fear, urgency, and authority to maintain control over the victim," they said.



Under the pretext of "fund verification" and "case closure," the fraudsters convinced the man to transfer large sums of money across multiple transactions.



Believing he was complying with official procedures to clear his name, the victim ultimately transferred Rs 1.47 crore before realising he had been deceived, the officials further said.



The cyber wing of the MHA said such scams are becoming "increasingly common", with fraudsters leveraging technology and impersonation tactics to exploit fear and trust.



"The concept of a 'digital arrest,' though entirely fictitious, is being used as a powerful psychological tool to isolate victims and force compliance."



Authorities have reiterated that no legitimate law enforcement agency conducts arrests or investigations via phone or video calls, nor do they demand money transfers for verification or case settlement.



Officials emphasise that any such request should immediately raise suspicion.



"This case stresses the importance of public awareness," a senior cybercrime official said. "People must understand that genuine agencies follow due legal processes. Any demand for money over calls or messages is a clear indicator of fraud."



Citizens are being urged to remain vigilant and avoid panic in such situations. Experts advise individuals to disconnect such calls immediately, verify claims through official channels, and consult trusted family members or legal advisors before taking any action.



The government has also strengthened reporting mechanisms for cybercrime and advices victims or those who suspect fraudulent activity to report incidents by calling the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or by visiting the official portal cybercrime.gov.in.



As cyber criminals continue to evolve their methods, this case serves as a stark reminder of the need for digital awareness and caution.



Officials warn that fear and urgency remain the most potent weapons in the arsenal of online fraudsters, and resisting these tactics is key to preventing financial and emotional loss. -- ANI