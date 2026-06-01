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6 Thai nationals held with cannabis worth over Rs 19 cr at Varanasi airport

Mon, 01 June 2026
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Six Thai nationals, including three women, were arrested after customs officials seized hydroponic cannabis valued at more than Rs 19 crore from their possession at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here, officials said on Monday.

The accused were intercepted during the examination of passengers arriving on Air India Express flight IX-215 from Bangkok on Saturday, they said.

According to customs and police officials, the passengers came under suspicion during routine screening. A detailed search of their trolley bags led to the recovery of 19.7 kg of hydroponic cannabis concealed in plastic packets.

Hydroponic cannabis, also known as hydroponic weed, is a high-potency variety of cannabis cultivated in a nutrient-rich water-based system instead of soil.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told investigators that they had earlier smuggled narcotics through the Kolkata-Gaya route as well, the officials said. -- PTI

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