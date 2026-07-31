You can't threaten Gen Z into silence: Rahul to HM, PM

09:49

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday intensified his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the Government was trying to silence Gen Z by filing FIRs and taking down social media accounts.



In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "PM Modi and Amit Shah - you cannot threaten Gen Z into silence."



"First you broke their bones. Now you are filing FIRs and taking down their accounts," he added.



The Congress leader further said, "You are India's past. Be careful about how you treat India's future."



On Thursday, the Congress MP demanded an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the alleged police action against student protesters.



He called for an impartial probe into the alleged use of force against students during the July 20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.



"Students deserve justice. An independent SC monitored high powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students," Gandhi said on X. -- ANI