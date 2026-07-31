Value Of Foodgrains Damaged Due To Natural Calamities Dipped 77%

10:34

The value of non-issuable or damaged food grains accumulating in godowns of Food Corporation of India (FCI) was lower by 77 per cent in 2025-2026 over that in the previous financial year, according to a recent reply tabled in Parliament by the ministry of food and consumer affairs.



The damage is mainly due to natural calamities such as cyclones, floods, and excess rain.



The reply by Minister of State for Food Nimuben Jayantibhai Banbhaniya also stated that there was no damage to food grains (rice and wheat) in the central pool on account of storage arrangements in FCI godowns.



According to experts, given the fact that FCI annually procures more than 80 million tonnes of grains, the damage numbers are small considering that there were adverse natural factors.



'Only a very negligible quantity of foodgrains accrues as non-issuable or damaged mainly due to natural calamities like cyclones or flash floods/rains, etc,' the Parliament reply said.



The government in the reply also said that every case of damaged foodgrains was inve­s­tigated by a three-tier categorisation committee at divi­sional, regional, and zonal levels.



Eighteen employees have been held responsible in the investigation and disciplinary action has been taken against those found responsible.



It further said that in order to upgrade and modernise storage infrastructure in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, silos at 76



locations with a storage capacity of 3.9 million tonnes had been completed. Moreover, the construction of silos in 59 locations, with a storage capacity of 2.56 million tonnes, is underway.



'Further, under the hub and spoke phase 2 tender for construction for 2.51 million tonnes silos at 54 locations under the design, build, finance, own and operate (DBFOO) mode in 17 bundles and projects have been awarded. Concession agreement has been signed for 2.12 million tonnes (48 locations) in 15 bundles/ projects,' the official reply said.

-- Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Business Standard