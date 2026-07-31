US lowers travel advisory for Bangladesh to level 2

10:20

-- ANI

The United States on Thursday updated its travel advisory for Bangladesh following the US Special Envoy to South and Central Asia Sergio Gor's first visit to Bangladesh.The Overall Travel Advisory has been changed from Level 3 (Reconsider Travel) to Level 2 (Exercise Increased Caution), which reflects that Bangladesh is safer for travel, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. The development follows the productive bilateral meeting held in Dhaka today between the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Khalilur Rahman, and Sergio Gor, Special Envoy to the President of the United States. Immediately after the meeting, Sergio Gor conveyed the matter to the Hon'ble Foreign Minister through a text message, it added.