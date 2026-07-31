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Uddhav Thackeray speaks with Abhijeet Dipke, assures him of Opposition's backing

Fri, 31 July 2026
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19:03
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday spoke with Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke over phone, and assured him of the Opposition's support.

Thackeray also asked Abhijeet's mother about his marriage plans. A video of the conversation was shared on social media.

Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire visited Dipke's residence here, and facilitated a conversation between him and Thackeray, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, over a video call.

''I was there for an hour at his place. Uddhav Thackeray assured that the entire Opposition stands unitedly with Abhijeet Dipke," Khaire told reporters.

The CJP leader told Thackeray that he will keep fighting for students till their demands are fulfilled.

Speaking to Abhijeet's mother Anita, Thackeray asked her about his marriage plans.

"All parents want their children to get married. I had asked him earlier too. But it will be completely his decision," Anita Dipke told Thackeray. -- PTI

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