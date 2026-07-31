Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Trump mulls $1,00,000 fee for students keen to work in US

Fri, 31 July 2026
Share:
08:23
image
The United States is planning to impose a $1,00,000 fee on visas issued to international students for working in the US after graduation from an American university, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Trump administration move comes after a US court struck down a proposal to levy a $1,00,000 fee on H1-B visas.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Department of Homeland Security is mulling the high fee on Optional Practical Training (OPT) visas which are an extension of F-1 visas issued to students.

The OPT programme allows foreign graduates to work for one to three years on their student visas in areas directly related to their studies.

Roughly 4,19,000 foreigners were working on OPT in 2024, the latest year for which data are available.

Tech companies, which conduct most of the recruitments from US universities, opposed the $1,00,000 fee on H1-B visas.

A DHS spokeswoman said in a statement: "No policies should be considered final until formally announced. At DHS we are always having conversations about how to use all tools in our arsenal to protect the integrity of our legal immigration system."

In addition to the H-1B and student visas, officials at the State Department are also weighing attaching a $1,00,000 bond on applicants for green cards outside the US, redeemable only after they move to the US and become citizens.

The OPT program is one of the primary attractions for international students choosing to study in the US.

Without OPT, most international students would be forced to leave the US immediately after graduation, taking the skills they gained at American universities to foreign markets.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump mulls $1m fee for students keen to work in US
LIVE! Trump mulls $1m fee for students keen to work in US

Trump announces 'historic' Gaza deal to disarm Hamas
Trump announces 'historic' Gaza deal to disarm Hamas

US President Donald Trump has announced a "historic" agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, coupled with a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces. The deal, part of Trump's 20-point Gaza plan,...

FIR against UP woman over Modi remarks during CJP protest
FIR against UP woman over Modi remarks during CJP protest

A Zero FIR has been registered in Noida against a woman, Ruchika Singh, for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The complaint, filed by Smriti Singh,...

Parliament clears tougher anti-paper leak law amid Oppn walkout
Parliament clears tougher anti-paper leak law amid Oppn walkout

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to amend the anti-paper leak law to introduce stricter punishments, with the government expressing its commitment to go the extra mile to safeguard the interests of students, who are the country's...

No mercy: Modi to paper leak mafia after anti-cheating bill nod
No mercy: Modi to paper leak mafia after anti-cheating bill nod

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced comprehensive reforms in the education system to combat paper leaks, following the passage of a new anti-paper leak law. He asserted that there would be no leniency for those involved in...