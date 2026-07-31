Tahir Hussain gets life term for Ankit Sharma's murder

16:32

The officer was murdered during the North East Delhi riots in February 2020 in the Dayal Pur area.



His mutilated body was recovered from a drain.



The court had reserved the order on sentence after hearing the submissions of Delhi and counsel for the accused persons on July 27. The court had convicted ex-MCD councillor Tahir Hussain and 4 other accused on July 13.



On July 27, 2026 Prosecution had sought capital punishment for Tahir Hussain and 4 others for murdering Ankit Sharma. It had said that the crime was anti-social and abhorrent. It is a rare case of rare cases.



Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Praveen Singh is to pronounce the order on sentence tomorrow.



Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey had sought capital punishment and submitted that these convicts are savage. They did not remain human while committing the offence.

Delhi riots 2020: Life imprisonment for ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, 4 others for murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma.